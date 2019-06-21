GST Council Meet Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to sit on Arun Jaitley's chair, ready to crack whip on tax evaders

Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman will chair her first GST Council meeting today. Sitharaman replaced Arun Jaitley under the Modi 2.0 government as he decided to opt out on health grounds and by that virtue she will head her first GST Council meet today as the new Finance Minister. Speculations are rife that the Council in its 35th meeting under the new FM could consider slashing Goods and Service Tax (GST) on electric vehicles to 5 per cent from 12 per cent. Other topics that are likely to be discussed during the GST meeting are tax evasion issue, extension of the tenure of the National Anti-profiteering Authority till 2020, electronic invoices system, the revenue position of states, the new return filing system, setting up an appellate tribunal for north-eastern states and another one for all Union Territories (UTs), levy of GST on extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) used in manufacturing liquor for human consumption.

11.20 am: GST Council may remove more items from the 28 per cent slab

Amid concerns of an economic slowdown, the first GST Council meeting under the re-elected Modi government may look at further pruning the highest tax slab of 28 per cent, which currently comprises 28 goods. In December, the council had cut rates on 23 items effective January 1, 2019 , including seven from the top bracket leaving mainly luxury and sin goods - apart from automobiles and cement - in that category.

11.15 am: GST council to discuss proposal to levy GST on extra-neutral alcohol on June 21

The GST Council is likely to extend till 30 November 2020 the tenure of the National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA), which deals with customer complaints regarding not receiving tax cut benefits, at its next meeting on 21 June, an official said.

The Council at its 35th meeting, the first under new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is also likely to consider a proposal to set up one appellate tribunal for north-eastern states, and another one for all Union Territories.

Besides, the Council would discuss a proposal to levy Goods and Services Tax (GST) on extra-neutral alcohol (ENA), which is used for manufacturing alcoholic liquor for human consumption, the official added.

11.05 am: AGENDA: SINGLE POINT REFUND SYSTEM

The council will also discuss setting up a single point refund system and a mechanism for businesses to issue e-invoices.

AGENDA: DRAFT AMENDMENT BILL (GST)

The Council is also likely to look at and approve a draft amendment bill to bring changes in GST law to allow businesses to rectify mistakes during payment of GST and applicability of interest only on cash component in case of delayed payment of GST. Disscussion on mechanism for single point sanctioning and processing GST refunds will also take place in the meeting.

AGENDA: GST ON LOTTERY

The Council will also consider tweaking GST rate on lottery. An 8-member group of state finance ministers could not reach a consensus on whether a uniform tax rate should be imposed on lotteries or the current differential tax rate system be continued. Currently, a state-organised lottery attracts 12 per cent GST, while a state-authorised lottery attracts 28 per cent tax.

AGENDA: SINGLE-POINT PROCESSING OF GST REFUNDS

A mechanism for single-point sanctioning and processing GST refunds will be discussed, the current mechanism entails twin refund sanctioning authority of the central and state tax officers but that could well change by August when the proposed new structure involving a single authority comes in place.

AGENDA: TO GIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANUFACTURING A PUSH

To give a push to manufacturing electric vehicles, the Council will consider slashing GST rates to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.GST rate for petrol and diesel cars and hybrid vehicles is already at the highest bracket of 28 per cent plus cess.

10.50 am: AGENDA: CHECKING GST EVASION

The council at its 35th meeting under the new FM will hold deliberations on ways to increase vigilance and to accord appropriate punishment for defaulters. For the same discussions will be held on extending the tenure of the national anti-profiteering authority (NAA) by a year till November 2020. The authority which came into existence on November 30, 2017, after its Chairman B N Sharma assumed charge still continues to receive consumer complaints of profiteering against companies. So far, the NAA has passed 67 orders in various cases. Along with NAA extension, a proposal of integrating e-way bill with NHAI's FASTag mechanism from April 1, 2020 will also be put forth.

Such an integration would help find the location of the vehicle and when and how many times it has crossed NHAI's toll plazas and restrict transporters from doing multiple trips by generating a single e-way bill. Transporters of goods worth over Rs 50,000 would be required to present an e-way bill during transit to a GST inspector, if asked. Reports suggest that lack of harmonisation under the 'track and trace' mechanism in terms of sharing information among different agencies is leading to misuse of e-way bill.