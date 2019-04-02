Supreme Court quashes RBI circular on insolvency issued last year

Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) had on February 12, 2018, issued a circular saying that lenders have to provide for resolution plan within 180 days in case of the large account of Rs 2,000 crore and above.
It said that if a resolution was not found by August 27, Non-Performing Asset (NPA) accounts should be sent to bankruptcy courts.
However, during the pendency of the matter, the apex court on September 11 last year asked banks to maintain status quo and not to initiate insolvency proceedings against loan defaulting companies.