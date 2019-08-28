Business Today

UP D.El.Ed 2019: ERA announces 3rd semester results on updeled.gov.in; here's how to check scores

UP D.El.Ed. Result 2019: Applicants who will clear the exam will be eligible to teach students from class 1st to 8th.

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In        Last Updated: August 28, 2019  | 16:14 IST
UP D.El.Ed 2019: ERA announces 3rd semester results on updeled.gov.in; here's how to check scores

UP D.El.Ed. Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Exam (UP D.EI.Ed) 3rd semester results have been released by the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA), Prayagraj (Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh on its official website updeled.gov.in.

Around 1.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and nearly 1.6 lakh appeared for the D.El.Ed. third-semester examination. Applicants who will clear the exam will be eligible to teach students from class 1st to 8th.

Here's how to check UP D.El.Ed. 2017 Third Semester Result:

  • Step 1: Go to UP D.EI.Ed's official website updeled.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the result link.
  • Step 3: Enter the required details.
  • Step 4: Submit and view your result.
  • Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC SSC supplementary result 2019 likely to be released today; check result on mahresult.nic.in

Also Read: Toppr's new app 'Toppr Live' offers free live classes to JEE-NEET aspirants

Also Read: RPSC SI result 2019 declared; check score on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: deled 2017 3rd sem result | up d.el.ed 3rd semester result 2019 | up deled result 2019 | up deled 2017 2nd batch exam result | up deled counselling result 2019 | up deled 2017 3rd semester exam result | up deled 2017 3rd semester result date | deled 2017 result | up dele
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close