Vivo India to stop online exclusive launches; to ensure consistent price across platforms

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has confirmed that it will stop online exclusive launches in the country as part of its 2020 strategy. Vivo Mobiles India CEO Jerome Chen, in a letter to its retail partners in India, stated the company will ensure the simultaneous launch of the product and its variants at the same time across channels.

Chen added that all Vivo-branded products will have consistent prices and offers across both online and offline platforms.

He said, "With consumer satisfaction at our core, we aim to keep our business partners, employees, and shareholders content with all our decisions".

"Having said that, we urge our offline partners to strive together and make the buying experience worth appreciating for our customers," said the Vivo Mobiles India CEO.

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), in a tweet, said,"We thank and appreciate @Vivo_India for their support against unfair e-commerce trade practices! Together, let's bring in the new change for mobile retailers with fair business opportunities."

We thank and appreciate @Vivo_India for their support against unfair e-commerce trade practices! Together, let's bring in the new change for mobile retailers with fair business opportunities. Team AIMRA pic.twitter.com/bKomt50db9 - Aimra (@AimraIndia) December 27, 2019

AIMRA's tweet also carried a copy of the letter from the Vivo India.

As per reports, other smartphone makers like OPPO, Realme and Samsung have also made similar plans to launch future smartphones across online and offline platforms at the same time.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

