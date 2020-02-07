Vodafone suffers network issues; users trend 'Vodafonedown' on Twitter

'#Vodafonedown' is trending on Twitter today. The telco's network is reportedly down in Bangalore and other areas. Vodafone users have reported problems in sending and receiving calls, messages, data. Users from Mumbai, Jharkhand and other places have also made similar complaints.

Several users tweeted that the Vodafone network was down for over two hours in Bangalore. Vodafone, responding to users tweets, said that the issue was temporary.

Vodafone said, "We would like to inform that there was a temporary issue which has been resolved," to a consumer who shared the issue on Twitter. The company also requested users facing the issue to restart their handset and check again.

According to tweets on social media, the problem seems to have affected users in Karnataka the most. Vodafone's network failure is suspected to be because of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)'s drive to remove Optical Fibre Cables in the city.

BBMP had reportedly given telcos six weeks, until 7 February, 2020 to remove OFCs above the ground and take them underground.

Here are some social media reactions:

Vodafone network down since 11 in the morning in entire Karnataka. When will this be restored back to normal @VodafoneIN ? You guys are just so pathetic! #Vodafonedown - Bunny (@AastaPasta) February 7, 2020

@VodafoneIN Pathetic experience. How can you guys be so irresponsible? Leave internet data, cant even make a simple phone call. Atleast landlines were better than ur service.. #Vodafonedown#vodafoneindia worst experience in Bagmane tech park Bangalore. Worst service. - Krishsy Kodwani (@krishsyk) February 7, 2020

Vodafone network goes blank across Karnataka. Company says it will take two more hours for it to be restored, blames BBMP for cutting its OFC and disrupting its network. Two terrible service providers having a great day. @VodafoneIN@BBMPCOMM#Vodafonedown - Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) February 7, 2020

I don't know what to do with my life until I am refreshing Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp every twenty seconds on my phone. Get back here, @VodafoneIN#Vodafonedownpic.twitter.com/DvoR49mErN - Megha Mandavia (@MeghaMandaviaET) February 7, 2020

#Vodafonedown call its zuzu's to make the network stronger. pic.twitter.com/httqYzM8ow - PAWAN KUMAR (@pawan8092) February 7, 2020

I think this is nothing to do with BBMP, there are reports across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai & Bengaluru that Vodafone Network is not working across various cities. #Vodafonedownhttps://t.co/naD6l8EjWy - Rishi (@RishiMysore) February 7, 2020

#Vodafonedown everyone who is using @VodafoneIN in Bangalore looking for coverage ðð Don't worry I'm also searching for it... Let's see who gets it first ðð pic.twitter.com/Njk3KilYNC - AniKeSh KOlhE (@imAkolhe) February 7, 2020

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

