Arjun Patiala Box Office Collection Day 2: No magic in Diljit Dosanjh-Kriti Sanon starrer

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon's latest offering Arjun Patiala has made a miniscule earning on Day 1 at the box office. Arjun Patiala made Rs 1.25 crore on its opening day. Arjun Patiala's box office collection saw a slow opening despite lead actor Diljit Dosanjh's popularity in Northern states. The Day 1 earnings come despite the movie's fairly wide release.

Arjun Patiala's box office collection could also be the result of the release of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's latest offering Judgementall Hai Kya. However, Judgementall Hai Kya has also not done very well on its opening day. It is obvious that the same-date release took a toll on both the movies, especially when there are already much-better performing contenders such as The Lion King and Super 30, both of which are still raging at the box office.

It looks hard for Arjun Patiala to sustain itself in the coming days. The dull box office collection of Arjun Patiala comes even after the makers' best efforts to market the film. Arjun Patiala is a spoof which rarely does well in India. In fact occupancy for Arjun Patiala stood at 5-10 per cent.

Arjun Patiala is believed to have been made at a budget of Rs 25 crore. If the current pace does not pull up, then the Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon-starrer is looking at a grim fate.

Arjun Patiala revolves around the life of a cop who has unusual methods of keeping the crime rate down in his town. Arjun Patiala falls in love with a firebrand reporter, Ritu Randhawa. The film is a spoof.

