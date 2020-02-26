Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan earns Rs 36.53 crore in 4 days

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan has raked in Rs 36.53 so far. However, its weekdays numbers are not encouraging as the daily collection dipped to Rs 3.87 crore on Monday. The comedy film on gay marriages made Rs 9.55 crore on its release date; Rs 11.08 crore on Saturday; and Rs 12.03 crore on Sunday.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan declines on Day 4... Substantial drop beyond metros... Needs to maintain on remaining weekdays to stay afloat... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: â¹ 36.53 cr. #India biz. #SMZS - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2020

Adarsh compared Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan's opening weekend collections with Khurrana's other films like Dream Girl (2019), Bala (2019), Badhaai Ho (2018), Article 15 (2019), Andhadhun (2018) and Bareilly ki Barfi (2017).

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan is yet to match the initial days' collection of Dream Girl, Bala and Badhaai Ho. However, it has fared better than his previous films like Article 15, Andhadhun and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

This is the second time Ayushmann Khurrana has collaborated with director Hitesh Kewalya. Before Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan, Ayushmann worked with Kewalya in the 2017 movie Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and the TVF Pitchers actor Jitender Kumar in lead roles of Kartik Sharma and Aman Tripathi, respectively. Apart from them, the film also features actors like Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maurishi Chadha, Sunita Rajwar, TVF Tripling fame Maanvi Gagroo and Pankhuri Awasthy in significant roles.

Also read: Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana does it again! Film makes Rs 32.66 crore

Also read: Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship tanks at box office as collection dips