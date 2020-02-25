Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana does it again! Film makes Rs 32.66 crore

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan has recorded a good weekend at the ticket window as the film has raked in Rs 32.66 crore in three days. The film made Rs 9.55 crore on Friday, Rs 11.08 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.03 crore on Sunday.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: â¹ 32.66 cr. #India biz. #SMZS - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

The film has not only performed decently at the domestic box office but also in the overseas market. The film has minted a total of Rs 45.36 crore in worldwide collections, according to the film website Bollywood Hungama.

The film has been appreciated by critics for being daring enough to tak about a subject as sensitive as gay marriages. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#OneWordReview... #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan: BOLD. Brave. Gutsy. Fearless. Dares to address Homophobia... Fun, humour, emotions, #SMZS has it all... Kudos Mr Content #AyushmannKhurrana for a courageous decision, #JitendraKumar, #Gajraj, #Neena excel. #SMZSReview" Adarsh gave the movie a 3.5 star rating.

The Ayushmann Khurrana film on same-sex relationships has registered better opening numbers compared than his previous releases such as Article 15 in 2019, Andhadhun in 2018, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Bareilly ki Barfi in 2017.

Article 15 made Rs 20.04 crore whereas Andhadhun made Rs 15 crore on its opening weekend. The 2017 films, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and Bareilly ki Barfi made less than Rs 15 crore on their opening weekends at the box office.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and the TVF actor Jitender Kumar, popularly known as Jitu in the lead roles. The film also features veteran actors like Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chadha and Sunita Rajwar in significant roles.

