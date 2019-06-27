Film Article 15 of Ayushmann Khurrana to release tomorrow; Check trailer, box office prediction, cast

Ayushmann Khurrana's socio-political drama Article 15 will release in theatres tomorrow, June 28. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha of Mulk fame, touches upon the sensitive topic of casteism. The film offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

According to reports, Article 15 is inspired from the Badaun gang rape and murder case. The Film Certification Board of India has given Article 15 the 'UA' certificate (unrestricted public exhibition) with parental guidance after five modifications.

Review: Film trade analyst Girish Johar has praised the movie as well as Ayushmann Khurrana's acting. He said, "Ayushmann Khurrana again treads a different and difficult path...and yet again comfortably."





Harsh. Cruel. Spine Chilling. Truth. @anubhavsinha

is in FULL FORM. Post #Mulk now #Article15 he has delivered and how ðð»ðð»ðð»ð¥ Carrying his vision forward @ayushmannk again treads a different & difficult path ..and yet again Comfortably ðð»ðððð». BRAVO ! ð â Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 27, 2019

Box Office Prediction: Helmed by Mulk director, Article 15 is a low budget film. However, due to film's sensitive content and Ayushmann Khurrana's popularity, the film is likely to mint at least between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

News: Article 15 was selected as opening film for the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival and was premiered on June 20.

Trailer: Article 15 trailer was released on May 30. The film's trailer has received good response so far and has garnered around 16 million views on YouTube. This is the first time Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of cop in his film career of seven years.

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana plays a police officer investigating the rape and murder of a woman, who belongs to a minority class, in rural Uttar Pradesh. Apart from him, the film's cast includes Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Ronjini Chakraborty and Manoj Pahwa.