Bala Box Office Collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana's film steady; yet to clock Rs 100 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana-Yami Gautam-Bhumi Pednekar's latest film Bala retained its control over cash registers on Sunday. The film is likely to make Rs 100 crore in the coming week. According to early estimates, the box office collection of Bala remained similar to its Saturday earnings. As per initial reports, Bala had made Rs 6.73 crore on Saturday and Rs 7 crore on Sunday.

Bala is facing strong competition from Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan, which is also doing rather well despite negative reviews. However, Marjaavaan's box office collection is not likely to impact Bala's box office collection.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala's opening day collection stood at Rs 10.15 crore. While the film saw a surge in the following days owing to Gurpurab, the earnings dipped quickly after. Over the past weekend, the film gained momentum once again.

Bala that received overwhelmingly positive reviews is the seventh consecutive hit by Ayushmann Khurrana. It is also his biggest opener. Khurrana's movies are known to start slow and become box office blockbusters with its strong and steady grip at the cash counters.

"I have a lot of hunger to do the best films. It is something that drives me, motivates me to seek out good, new, disruptive cinema and better myself as an actor. They say you learn a lot through your successes and this current phase has told me that I should always push the content envelope and pick and back edgy stories because somehow my brand of cinema has become synonymous with something that's a little left of centre," the actor told BollywoodLife.com.

Along with the lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, Bala also stars Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Abhishek Banerjee and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles.

