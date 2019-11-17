Bala Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 83 crore, set to cross Rs 100 crore mark

Bala Box Office Collection Day 9: Bala Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana-Yami Gautam-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bala is enjoying its dream run at the ticket window.

The comedy flick earned Rs 3.76 crore, Rs 6.73 crore on Saturday and is expected to clock a strong Sunday in terms of collections. Bala has earned Rs 82.73 crore so far and is inching closer towards the Rs 100 crore mark, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"#Bala jumps on [second] Sat... Multiplexes - its core audience - driving its biz... Should have another strong day today [Sun]... Will cruise past ? 90 cr mark, inching closer to ?100 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr. Total: ? 82.73 cr. #India biz," he tweeted on Sunday.

If Bala manages to hit the century mark at the box office, it will become Ayushmann Khurrana's second successive film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club after Dream Girl.

With the film, the actor has registered his seventh successive hit. He says that he is not going to stop here at all and wants to continue to do the "best films". "I have a lot of hunger to do the best films. It is something that drives me, motivates me to seek out good, new, disruptive cinema and better myself as an actor. They say you learn a lot through your successes and this current phase has told me that I should always push the content envelope and pick and back edgy stories because somehow my brand of cinema has become synonymous with something that's a little left of centre," Ayushmann told BollywoodLife.com.

Bala has received unanimously positive reviews with critics praising the 35-year-old actor for his performance. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, both of them has worked previously with Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Vicky Donor (2012). Bala is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Ayushmann as a Kanpur man who is suffering from premature baldness.

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's third film of 2019. The national award-winning actor has delivered two hit film--Article 15 and Dream Girl this year. Film critics believe that if film Bala continues at its current pace, Khurrana could be looking at his next blockbuster.

Ayushmann Khurrana, in one of his interviews, told PTI that Bala is one of his "most precious" scripts to date. "I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added.

Bala was released on November 8 in 3,000 screens in India and around 550 screens overseas. With this, Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest release to date.

