Bala Box Office Collection Day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crosses Rs 100-crore mark in its second week

Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala has successfully entered to the coveted Rs 100 crore club on its Day 15. Film Bala has collected nearly Rs 100.15 crore and has become the 35-year-old actor's 3rd film to achieve this milestone. Ayushmann's previous films 'Badhaai Ho', released in 2018 and this year's 'Dream Girl' are two of his other films to have scored a century at the box office.

Besides, Ayushmann Khurran's Bala has become his second consecutive film to breach Rs 100 crore mark after his September released 'Dream Girl'. Film Dream Girl is Ayushmann's career highest grosser (Rs 142.26 crore).

Bala opened to rave reviews and fantastic box office numbers. The film earned Rs 10.15 crore on its opening day on November 8. It further minted over Rs 50 crore on its fifth day.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Bala tells the story of a young man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with his receding hairline. Yami Gautam plays the role of a small-town TikTok star. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.

Bala marks the third collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). It also marks the second collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam after Vicky Donor (2012).

