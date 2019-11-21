Bala box office collection Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana's film a step away from Rs 100 crore

Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's social drama cum comedy film Bala continues to rule the box office. The film collected Rs 95.04 crore at the box office till Tuesday (Day 12). Early estimates show that on Day 13, Bala pulled in another Rs 2 crore, taking its total box office collections to Rs 97 crore (approx).

According to trade analysts, Bala has strong chances of entering Rs 100 crore club by Thursday (Day 14). If Bala completes its century then it would be Ayushmann Khurrana's second film of 2019 to achieve this feat after his September-release Dream Girl. Dream Girl is the Ayushmann Khurrana's highest grosser till now with a lifetime run of Rs 142.26 crore.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Bala tells the story of a young man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is struggling with his receding hairline. Yami Gautam plays the role of a small-town TikTok star. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee in significant roles.

Bala marks the third collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar after Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). It also marks the second collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam after Vicky Donor (2012).

Bala was released on November 8 in 3,000 screens in India and over 550 screens overseas.

