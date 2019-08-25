Batla House Box Office Collection Day Day 10: John Abraham's film inches closer to Rs 75-crore mark

Batla Box Office Collection: John Abraham's latest crime-drama film Batla House has witnessed decent growth on its tenth day (Saturday) at the box office, thanks to weekend and Janmashtami festival. The Nikhil Advani directorial will soon cross Rs 75-crore mark at the box office but so far, it has managed to earn Rs 69.99 crore in India. Early estimates say Batla House raked in nearly Rs 5 crore on Saturday, taking its lifetime collection to Rs 74 crore (approximately). Worldwide, Batla House has minted Rs 89.52 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Batla House box office collections:

Opening day: Rs 15.55 crore

End of opening weekend: Rs 47.99 crore

End of week 1: Rs 65.84 crore

Lifetime collection: Rs 69.99 crore

Batla House, which released this Independence Day, tells the story of the encounter that took place on September 19, 2008. At that time, a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell raided a flat in Batla House in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar on a tip off that the terrorists involved in the September 13, 2008, serial blasts in Delhi were holed up there. The film also explores the aftermath of the encounter. Batla House is the second collaboration of Nikhil Advani and John Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq. Advani said he will soon start writing the script of film "1911", which will reunite him with John Abraham for the third time.

In Batla House, John has played the role of ACP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who was a real-life key figure in the Delhi Police's special cell. John Abraham was last seen in Robby Grewal's April-release, film Romeo Akbar Walter, which could only earn Rs 38.83 crore at the box office. Batla House is John's second independence day release in a row, last year, the actor appeared in Satyameva Jayate, which earned Rs 80.50 crore at the domestic box office.

