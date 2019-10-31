Bigil box office collection Day 6: Vijay's film breaches Rs 200 crore mark in just 5 days

Bigil box office collection: Vijay's sports drama film Bigil is on a roll at the box office as its worldwide collection touches Rs 203 crore. Bigil released in about 3,000 screens around the globe, become the third superhit film of Vijay with director Atlee. The duo's last two successful films were -- Mersal and Theri. In India, Bigil's five-day box office collection was Rs 115 crore, said film analyst Sumit Kadel.

Bigil on Day 1 minted around Rs 60 crore at the worldwide box office. The earning on Day 2 and Day 3 were recorded at Rs 42 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively, thereby taking the first-weekend total to a staggering Rs 142 crore. On its fourth and fifth days, the film collected Rs 34 crore and Rs 26 crore, respectively, to go past the Rs 200 crore-mark. The film collected around Rs 1.80 crores on its opening day in the Chennai city box office and recorded third-highest opening day collection in Chennai after after '2.0' and 'Sarkar'.

In Bigil, Vijay is sharing screen with actress Nayanthara after a gap of 10 years. The film sees Vijay in dual roles as a father and a son. Vijay plays the coach of a women's football team. It also features Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Yogi Babu, Amritha, Indhuja and many others. Bigil is produced by AGS Entertainment.

