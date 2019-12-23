Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's film rises on Sunday; earning spikes to Rs 80 crore

Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan's film Dabangg 3 has shown a good box office growth on its Day 3. Early estimates have shown that the film has registered nearly 30 per cent growth on Sunday with box office collections set to be around Rs 23-30 crore, according to boxfficeindia.

The much-loved franchise had witnessed a lower box office collection on its first two days than expectations. On Friday, the film minted Rs 24.50 crore and on Saturday it earned Rs 24.75 crore. So far, Dabangg 3 has registered a total box office collection of Rs 49.25 crore. And, if Day 3's estimates go right, then the Dabangg 3 collection would go up to Rs 80 crore (approx).

According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, the key reason behind the improved box office growth is the return of normalcy in the country after the CAA protests.

Girish Johar, trade analyst and film critic, had said earlier that Dabangg 3 's had reported lower box office collection due to the student agitation against the Citizenship Amenment Act (CAA) across India. And, since, Salman Khan's viewership-demography consists largely of youth audience, the collections of the film declined.

Dabangg 3 released on December 20 in 3,00 screens. The film has been dubbed in Kannnada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The action-comedy features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprising their roles from the previous Dabangg films, while Sudeep plays the villain. Apart from these actors, the film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Nawab Shah, Tinnu Anand, Pankaj Tripathi and Milind Gunaji in supporting roles.

