Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's film inches closer to Rs 50-crore mark in just 2 days

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's latest film, Dabangg 3, will likely earn around Rs 23-23 crore on the second day of its release, suggest early estimates. Dabangg 3's Friday collection touched Rs 24.50 crore. Film trade analysts believe Dabangg 3's Sunday collection could spike, and the film could touch net earning of Rs 70 crore on its third day at the silver screen.

Dabangg 3 is Salman Khan's second major opener after 2019-release Bharat, which collected Rs 42.30 crore on Day 1. Dabangg 3 is also Salman Khan's 12th film to open with a first-day collection of over Rs 20 crore. In the last decade, Bharat ranks at the top among his highest opener films at Rs 42.30 crore.

While many critics termed Dabangg 3's screenplay underwhelming, others say it's a film made for masses, especially Salman's diehard fans.

Though film trade analysts were expecting much higher opening day collection, protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act across major cities of India and not-so-impressive reviews have dampened the overall earning to some extent.

Taran Adarsh, a film trade expert, said Dabangg 3 is an out-and-out a 'Salman show'. Sumit Kadel, a film trade analyst, also said that Salman is the "only saving grace" in the film. "Some films are experiences, and therefore, shouldn't be restricted with star ratings, or discussions about the film's merit. A Salman Khan film, in this context, is a rollercoaster ride," writes Nairita Mukherjee in India Today's review of the film.

The movie has also been dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and has been released across 3,000 screens.

The movie also features Kichcha Sudeep in a significant role. Sudeep has a massive fan following in the Southern states and Dabangg 3 would cash in on that heavily. Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar along with Arbaaz Khan, Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Milind Gunaji and Tinnu Anand. Prabhu Deva and Preity Zinta have special appearances in the movie.

Dabangg 3 has also been leaked on the leading piracy site TamilRockers. The development is a major disappointment for the makers of the action comedy film.

The notorious piracy platform is known for leaking new releases online. It had released this year's biggest hit, Avengers: Endgame, two days before the actual date of release for free. Several other movies like Gully Boy, Manikarnika, Simmba, Badhaai Ho, Zero, Thugs Of Hindostan have been victims of the piracy site.

