Dabangg 3 releases: Salman Khan has already given 12 box office hits in 10 years!

Salman Khan's much-awaited film Dabangg 3 hit the screens on Friday across the country. The film has released in 2,000 screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. With Dabangg 3 is the third installment of the superhit franchise Dabangg.

Salman's all 12 movies, since 2010, have breached Rs 100 crore. Three have crossed the coveted Rs 300 crore mark and three have crossed Rs 200 crore mark.

Starting from 'Dabangg' part 1, which released in 2010 had minted Rs 138.88 crore at the box office. In the year 2011, Salman Khan's 'Bodyguard' hit the big screen. The film was a remake of Malayalam film with the same name. The film did a lifetime collection of Rs 148.86 crore at the box office.

In 2012, Salman Khan acted in two films--'Dabangg 2' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Both the films pulled in Rs 155 crore and Rs 198.78 crore respectively, according to Bollywoodhungama.

After a gap of one year, in 2014, Salman Khan's 'Kick' and 'Jai Ho' had released. While Kick minted Rs 231.85 crore, Jai Ho stood at Rs 116 crore.

The next year was even better with both his films 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo' doing well at the box office. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' became Salman Khan's first film to cross Rs 300 crore milestone. The Kabir Khan film collected Rs 320.34 crore. whereas, PRDP registered box office collection of Rs 210.16 crore.

Thereafter, Salman Khan's two more films entered Rs 300 crore club in both 2016 and 2017. In 2016, Salman Khan's sports drama Sultan raked in Rs 300.45 crore and in 2017, his 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (sequel of Ek Tha Tiger) earned Rs 339.14 crore. So far, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's biggest-hit of his career in terms of box office collection. However, his 'Tubelight' was the only film which didn't work well at the box office. Tubelight had released in June, 2017.

In 2018, Salman Khan-starrer 'Race 3' hit the silver screen. The film was a descent hit and earned over Rs 166 crore.

In 2019, Dabangg 3 is his second big release. His last hit was 'Bharat', which released on Eid. The patriotic-drama hit a double century at the box office. It grossed roughly Rs 211 crore.

In Dabangg 3, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill reprise their roles from the previous Dabangg films. Kannada superstar Sudeep plays the main antagonist. Mahesh Manjerakar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar also makes her debut in Dabangg 3.

Trade analyst have predicted that Dabangg 3's opening day collections is likely to be in the range of Rs 25-30 crore.

