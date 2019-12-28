Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan's film overshadowed by Akshay-Diljit's Good Newwz

Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman's Dabangg 3 seems to have been overshadowed by Akshay Kumar-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz, which was released on Friday. As Good Newwz saw around 15-25 per cent occupancy throughout the day, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which was released last Friday, saw a decline in its collection. Though Friday numbers for the film are yet to come out, Dabangg 3's overall collection till Thursday remains Rs 126.55 crore.

Dabangg 3's first-day collection was higher (Rs 25.4 crore) than Good Newwz, but experts predict the Salman Khan film will most likely post lower collection in the coming week due to a huge interest among fans for Good Newwz.

#Dabangg3 Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr, Thu 7 cr. Total: â¹ 126.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2019

Apart from not-so-good reviews, Dabangg 3's overall business has also been marred by protests against contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. However, Dabangg 3 could still cross Rs 150-crore mark in the coming two days. Since its release, Dabangg posted a highest single-day collection of Rs 31.90 crore on last Sunday, which as per film trade experts isn't much-considering popularity of Salman Khan.

Dabangg 3 is the third film of the Dabangg franchise. The first movie in the franchise had recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 138.88 crore and Dabangg 2 had overall earnings of Rs 155 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. So, while Dabangg 3 would comfortably surpass the previous movies, it remains to be seen how far it would go in terms of earnings.

The movie also features Kichcha Sudeep in a significant role. Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar along with Arbaaz Khan, Amole Gupte, Mahie Gill, Pankaj Tripathi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Milind Gunaji and Tinnu Anand. Prabhu Deva and Preity Zinta have special appearances in the movie.

