Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan's film witnesses over 50% drop on Thursday; earns 126 crore

Dabangg 3 box office collection: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer 'Dabangg 3' has completed one week at the box office. While the film has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, Dabangg 3 has performed below expectations. The film witnessed more than 50 per cent decline on the 7th day from its previous day collections.

On Day 7, according to boxofficeindia, the Salman Khan starrer film minted between Rs 6-7 crore in India - almost half the box office earnings of Day 6. On Day 6, Dabangg 3 had minted Rs 15.70 crore on account of Christmas holiday.

Dabangg 3's opening weekend box office collections were far better than its weekdays earnings:

Day 1: Rs 24.50 crore

Day 2: Rs 24.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 31.90 crore

Day 4: Rs 10.70 crore

Day 5: Rs 12 crore

Day 6: Rs 15.70 crore

Day 7: between 6-7 crore

Overall Dabangg 3, in its 7 days, has minted roughly around Rs 126 crore.

The first movie in the Dabangg franchise had recorded a lifetime collection of Rs 138.88 crore and Dabangg 2 had an overall earnings of Rs 155 crore, according to Bollywood Hungama. So, while Dabangg 3 would comfortably surpass the previous movies, it remains to be seen how far it would go in terms of earnings.

Trade analysts believe that Dabangg 3's disappointing trend at the box office, especially in places like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, is largely due to anti-CAA protests in the country.

On Friday, Dabangg 3 is going to clash with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Good Newwz'. Film critics believe that the hype for Good Newwz might put a dampener on Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 box office collection.

Also read: Dabangg 3 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Salman's film sees spike in earning on Christmas; earns Rs 118 crore

Also read: Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 5: Salman Khan starrer inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark