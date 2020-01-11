Darbar Box Office Collection Day 2: Thunderous start for Rajinikanth film; surpasses big Bollywood releases

Darbar box office: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest movie Darbar has witnessed a thunderous opening despite its clash with two big Bollywood releases. The film is performing well in the Southern states as well as in the Hindi belt and overseas markets. Darbar's box office collection is not a surprise as the fans are flocking to watch superstar Rajinikanth's first movie in a year.

To begin with, Darbar had a fantastic opening at Tamil Nadu. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Darbar made Rs 18.30 crore gross in the state. Darbar has made Rs 36 crore overall in India on Day 1.

In the USA, Darbar has made nearly $850K. The Hindi version of Darbar has made Rs 1.20 crore according to Bala, while the Tamil version raked in Rs 70 lakh from the rest of India. Darbar has performed well in Australia also, with collection of more than A$250,000.

Additionally, Darbar is the latest entrant to make over Rs 2 crore in Chennai on Day 1.

Rajinikanth's superstardom enabled Darbar to leave behind two big Bollywood releases - Tanhaji and Chhapaak - in terms of box office collection. Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji made around Rs 16 crore on Day 1, while Chhapaak was contained to around Rs 5 crore. Both the movies are expected to pick up over the weekend.

Darbar revolves around the life of a police officer who is on a mission to bust a drug racket in Mumabi. Considering Rajinikanth's previous Pongal release, Petta, that made Rs 250 crore worldwide, Darbar is also not likely to stay behind.

Rajinikanth's Darbar has been directed by AR Murugadoss. Apart from the superstar, Darbar features Suneil Shetty, Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Dalip Tahil and Nivetha Thomas.

