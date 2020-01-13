Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 2: Mahesh Babu surpasses Rajnikanth's Darbar in US

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collection: Mahesh Babu's latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru is running successfully at the international market. The film has crossed the $1 million mark in the US in just a day. This film marks Mahesh Babu's 10th film to have grossed $1 million. With this, Mahesh Babu has defeated mega-star Rajinikanth in terms of first day collections in US. On Saturday, Sarileru Neekkevvaru had registered collections of $1.31 million, whereas, Darbar stood at $1.25 million on the same day.





Moreover, this Anil Ravipudi's film minted A$ 236,744 [Rs 1.16 crore] in Australia, NZ$ 20,750 [Rs 9.77 lakh] in New Zealand and 55,234 pounds [Rs 51.23 lakh] in UK, on its first day, film analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned in a tweet. Worldwide, this Mahesh Babu's film raked in Rs 46.77 crore on Day 1.

Meanwhile, in India, the film grossed Rs 32.77 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circuit on its Day 1, reported film analyst Ramesh Bala.

In Chennai, the Telugu film has earned Rs 31 lakh in two days despite the release of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. Film Darbar, which is a Tamil film, has registered total collections of Rs 7.28 crore in 4-days in Chennai.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a family drama film in which Mahesh Babu plays the role of an Indian Army Major. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.

