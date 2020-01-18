Darbar Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth's film superhit; Rs 200 crore worldwide a step away

Darbar box office: Rajinikanth's latest offering Darbar is performing very well in India as well as overseas. Darbar's box office collection has set the cash registers ringing in the Southern states as well as in the overseas markets. Rajinikanth's film's exceptional earnings come even as the film is clashing with two superhit movies - Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - along with Deepika Padukone's acclaimed movie Chhapaak.

Darbar's box office collection has been estimated at Rs 132 crore in India and Rs 56 crore in the overseas markets. The film is expected to have earned Rs 5 crore on its 9th day, taking the worldwide collections to over Rs 190 crore. It is just a matter of time before Rajinikanth's film clocks in Rs 200 crore.

Released on January 17, Darbar has been rolled out in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. The film has witnessed fine earnings from Chennai, Vellore, Coimbatore areas while it is lagging behind in Thiruvananthapuram and Puducherry regions.

Besides Darbar's box office collection, the film is estimated to have made Rs 220 crore from its pre-release business including the sale of its worldwide theatrical rights and all non-theatrical ancillary revenue. This is reportedly the second-highest earning in pre-release business of a Kollywood film after the superstar's blockbuster film, 2.0.

The cop drama directed by AR Murugadoss follows Rajinikanth in two avatars - one of a cop named Aaditya Arunasalam and the other of a social activist. Darbar also features Nayanthara, Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

