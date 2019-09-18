Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann's film resonates with audience; earns Rs 74 crore

Dream Girl Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest comedy flick, Dream Girl, is dominating the box office. The film has smashed several records of Ayushmann's previous hits, including like Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, at the domestic market. Dream Girl is also doing well across the overseas markets.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl has become Ayushmann's highest opener so far. The film on its first day pulled in Rs 10.05 crore at the domestic box office. Dream Girl has also become his biggest opening weekend grosser. The film, which released on September 13, raked in Rs 44.57 crore during its first weekend. His previous hit Badhaai Ho earned Rs 46 crore, but it was an extended weekend. Dream Girl has done overall business of Rs 59.49 crore so far.

Dream Girl box office collection day-wise:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 10.05 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 16.42 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 18.10 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 7.43 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 7.40 crore

Dream Girl has scored well in its opening weekend overseas. The film earned $1.7 million (Rs 12.21 crore) across global markets in its first weekend, said trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. Dream Girl has especially become hit with the US audience, where it has grossed $675,000. The comedy film has also resonated well in Australia, earning $66,000. It has earned $157,000 in the UK. Overall, Dream has collected Rs 73.89 crore worldwide.





This comedy film, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Nachiket Pantvaidya, has become Ayushmann Khurrana's sixth consecutive hit since 2017. His last hit was June release Article 15, which minted Rs 65.45 crore at the box office.

Dream Girl revolves around a quirky plot. In the film Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor whose female voice impersonation attracts male suitors. The film's cast is supported by veteran actor Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Nushrat Bharucha and Manjot Singh.

