Housefull 4 Box Office prediction: Akshay Kumar's film may set new benchmark for Diwali releases

Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 is set to release on October 25. The film will release alongside two mid-range films -Taapsee Pannu's Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao's Made In China.

According to film analysts, Housefull 4 is expected to rake in huge numbers at the box office and might even create a new benchmark for Diwali releases.

Housefull 4 is the fourth installment of the blockbuster comedy franchise-Housefull. The Housefull 1, 2 and 3 were released on 2010, 2012 and 2016, respectively. All three parts of Housefull were directed by Sajid Khan. However, Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji. That's because Khan stepped down from his directing duties after #MeToo charges were levelled against him.

Housefull 4 is reincarnation story, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the cast includes--Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

Housefull 4 is Akshay Kumar's third film of 2019. He has already done two blockbuster films this year - Kesari and Mission Mangal.

If Housefull 4 meets expectations of film analysts, it will be Akshay's 11th consecutive box office hit in last three years. Starting from Airlift (2016), till Mission Mangal (2019), the actor has not given a single flop since 2016.

