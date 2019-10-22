War Box Office Collection Day 20: Hrithik-Tiger's film rakes in over Rs 450 crore globally

War box office collection: War has joined a list of most successful Hindi films at the box office. The film surpassed the Rs 300 crore mark on Sunday -- the first movie to achieve the feat this year -- and has joined the elite club of super hit films like PK (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016), Dangal (2016), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Padmaavat (2018), and Sanju (2018). In its 20th day, War has crossed Rs 304 crore. War has also outgrossed 2016 released Sultan and Padmaavat, which earned Rs 300.45 crore and Rs 301.15 crore, respectively. However, War is still way behind biggest blockbuster Baahubali 2's box officer record of Rs 500 crore.

Released in three languages, War has also earned Rs 13.85 crore from its Tamil and Telugu versions. Its Hindi version has collected Rs 287.90 crore till now. The Yash Raj film is also set to create a century across overseas market by the end of this week, said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. A strong overseas performance has propelled War's worldwide box office collection to over Rs 450 crore.





Released on October 2, War has firmly stood against big films like Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimnha Reddy (Hindi version), Priyanka Chopra's The Sky is Pink and Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan in past three weekends.

War's box office milestones:

Day 1: Rs 50 crore

Day 3: Rs 100 crore

Day 5: Rs 150 crore

Day 7: Rs 200 crore

Day 11: Rs 250 crore

Day 19: Rs 300 crore

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War was made on a budget of nearly Rs 200 crore. It is the first Hindi cinema to shot in the Arctic Circle. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff Vaani Kapoor and veteran actor Ashutosh Rana were seen in significant roles in the film.

