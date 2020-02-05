Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 5: Saif Ali Khan's maintains decent hold; earns around Rs 16 crore

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection: Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has maintained a decent hold on its fifth day at the box office. The comedy flick has collected roughly Rs 16 crore till now.

The Nitin Kakkar directorial film, did a business of Rs 3.24 crore on Day 1, Rs 4.55 crore on Day 2, Rs 5.04 crore on Day 3 and Rs 2.03 crore on Day 4. As per early estimates, Saif's film has accumulated Rs 1.75-2 crore on Day 5.

Jawaani Jaaneman got an easy opening in comparison to Saif's previous releases like Laal Kaptaan and Baazaar. Film Laal Kaptaan had made around Rs 50 lakh on day 1 and Rs 1.70 crore in the opening weekend. Baazaar had earned Rs. 3.07 crore on its first day and Rs. 11.93 crore over its opening weekend.

Jawaani Jananeman revolves around a middle-aged man who suddenly discovers he has 21-year-old pregnant daughter from his ex-girlfriend. In the film, Tabu has played the role of Saif's ex-girlfriend. Debutante actress Alaya F has essayed the role of Saif's daughter.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, incidentally also co-starring Saif as the antagonist, has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at last count.

The film continues to break records in Mumbai circuit. On Day 25 Tanhaji has crossed Rs 130 crore mark in the circuit. Trade experts expect the Om Raut directed film to inch towards the Rs 275 crore mark soon. If it does, then Tanhaji would surpass lifetime box office collections of last year's release Kabir Singh.

