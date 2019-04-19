TamilRockers leaks Kalank: Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Dutt's movie full movie available online

Tamilrockers has leaked Dharma Productions latest release Kalank one day after its release. The piracy website is notorious for putting up pirated copies of Bollywood, Hollywood and South Indian films. The titles leaked by TamilRockers in past few months include John Abraham-Mouni Roy's Romeo Akbar Walter, Ajay Devgan-Madhuri Dixit's Total Dhamaal, Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy, Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif's Thugs of Hindostan, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0 and Shah Ruk Khan-Anushka Sharma's Zero.

TamilRockers' business is based on a basic on demand and supply chain. Movie lovers who don't like to spend on film's ticket end up downloading the film's pirated copies on websites such as TamilRockers. As more and more people continue to download from piracy sites, they continue to publish movies for free. This way, the piracy website keeps making money at the expense of the film producer's income.

Last year, the members of Film Federation of India had also requested the government to tighten security measures and to regulate piracy inside movie halls.

Kalank was released on April 17. Director Abhishek Verman's period drama has received mixed reviews from both critics and moviegoers. "A decline was on the cards but the drop is much higher than expected," according to trade pundit Taran Adarsh.

With a screen count of nearly 5,300 worldwide, Kalank is one of the 2019's biggest releases. The film has reported a box office collection of Rs 33.05 crore in the domestic market so far. However, Kalank's box office collection is expected to suffer after being leaked on TamilRockers.

Kalank, set in 1945's British era, revolves around six characters who are connected by love and revenge. The film boasts a star cast featuring names like Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt. Interestingly, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt have collaborated on screen after a gap of almost 22 years. The duo was last seen in Director Afzal Khan's Mahaanta, which was released in 1997.

