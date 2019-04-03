Kesari Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar's film paces towards Rs 150 crore club

Historical drama Kesari starring Akshay Kumar is currently ruling at the Box Office. So far, the film has earned Rs 131.03 crore in just 13 days, reports trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh.

Kesari is now pacing towards Rs 150 crore club and has outshined all other competition at the box office. In its second weekend, Kesari collected Rs 4.45 crore on Friday, Rs 6.45 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.25 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film earned Rs 3.27 crore and on Tuesday, Rs 2.75 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, Kesari's collection may go up to Rs 150 crore if it performs well in Week 3.





#Kesari is slow, but steady... Target â¹ 150 cr depends on how it fares in Week 3, when new films arrive, screens/shows get reduced and biz gets divided... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr, Mon 3.27 cr, Tue 2.75 cr. Total: â¹ 131.03 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2019

The periodic drama saw the highest opening of the year 2019 and crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the first three days. The film hit the screens on Holi on March 21.

Kesari, helmed by Punabi movie director, Anurag Singh is performing well in the north circuits at the domestic market. The film has minted Rs 28.72 crore in Delhi and UP circuits. However, the film has now picked up in Mumbai and South region as well. In Mumbai, Kesari has collected Rs 26.65 crore till now.

Kesari is based on Battle of Saragarhi, which was faught in the year 1897. The plot of the film revolves around the historical figure Havildar Ishar Singh (played by Akshay Kumar), who led the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army in the Battle Of Saragarhi. The film depicts the incredible story of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against 10,000 Afghan troops, valiantly.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also also stars Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar in supporting roles.

Earlier, Kesari was planned as a production collaboration between Salman Khan and Karan Johar and was announced in October 2017. However, Salman later backed out.

