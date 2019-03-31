Kesari Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's film stays strong despite new releases, earns Rs 116.76 crore

Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra starrer Kesari has continued ringing the cash registers with earnings of over Rs 116 crore at the Indian box office since its release on March 21.

Director Anurag Singh's movie's total earnings stand at Rs 116.76 crore at the domestic box office. The film narrates the story of Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between the 36th Sikh regiment of the British Army and Afghan tribes in the year 1897.

Also read: Tamilrockers: Akshay Kumar's Kesari full movie leaked online in just one day after release

The patriotic film is declared a HIT with SUPER HIT collections in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and East Punjab, Box Office India reported. According to trade pundit Taran Adarsh, the movie has grossed Rs 4.45 crore on its second Friday, and Rs 6.45 crore on second Saturday taking its total collection to Rs 116.76 crore in India.

#Kesari picks up momentum on [second] Sat... North India leads, while other circuits are back on track... â¹ 150 cr is within reach, if it continues to trend strongly on subsequent days... [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr. Total: â¹ 116.76 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2019

In an earlier tweet, Adarsh mentioned that the box office collection of Kesari touched Rs 100.01 crore in just seven days.

The movie's plot revolve around Havildar Ishar Singh, played by Akshay Kumar, who led the Sikh Regiment in the battle of Saragarhi. The war-movie shows the story of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against nearly 10,000 Afghan troops.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, the movie also stars Vansh Bhardwaj, Mir Sarwar, Jaspreet Singh, Vikram Kochhar and Vivek Saini as supporting characters. The film was made under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma production and was announced in October 2017.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Kesari Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar's film becomes fastest Rs 100 crore-earner in 2019

Also Read: Notebook Box Office prediction, review, cast, trailer, songs