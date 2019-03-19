Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 18: Kartik Aryan-Kriti Sanon's film collects Rs 83.84 crore

Laxman Utekar's romantic-comedy Luka Chuppi is still entertaining the audience after three weeks of its release.

Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi had a decent third weekend after earning Rs 6 crore, which took its total business to nearly Rs 83.84 crore. The film is looking to finish at around Rs 85 crore, Box Office India reported.

The film earned Rs 8.01 crore on its release day and by the end of the opening weekend, the romantic comedy had collected Rs 32.13 crore.

According to movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in the first week, Luka Chuppi did business worth Rs 53.70 crore, in second week Rs 21.54 crore. On its third weekend, the rom-com collected Rs 7.27 crore.





#LukaChuppi is trending well on weekdays... Rock-steady on [third] Mon... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.33 cr. Total: â¹ 83.84 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2019

The film's primary plot revolves around a young couple (played by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon), who are in a live-in relationship.

Apart from Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak among others in significant roles.

