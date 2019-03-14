Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 20: Ajay Devgn's film becomes 2nd highest grosser of 2019, earns Rs 144 cr

Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor starrer Total Dhamaal is going steady at the box office despite new releases like Badla and Luka Chuppi. The adventure-comedy movie has raked in over Rs 144.66 crore in 20 days.

The Dhamaal franchise's third instalment made a business of Rs 94.55 crore in the first week, and in the second week, the film earned Rs 38.05 crore.

#TotalDhamaal is steady at low levels... Mass circuits continue to contribute to the revenue... Should cross â¹ 150 cr in Week 4... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr, Mon 1.40 cr, Tue 1.15 cr, Wed 1.10 cr. Total: â¹ 144.66 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 14, 2019

According to business analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Total Dhamaal may cross Rs 150 crore in week 4.

Director Indra Kumar's film has done well in Mumbai and Delhi circuit. The film has made a business of Rs 46.34 crore in Mumbai and Rs 23.42 crore in Delhi and UP circuits.

Multistarrer Total Dhamaal has become the second highest grosser of 2019 after Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky Kaushal's starrer Uri raked in more than Rs 243 crore at the box office.

#TotalDhamaal gathers momentum on [third] Sat and Sun... Emerges second highest grosser of 2019 [so far], after #Uri... Also, Ajay Devgn's second highest grosser, after #GolmaalAgain... [Week 3] Fri 1.70 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.95 cr. Total: â¹ 141.01 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2019

Total Dhamaal released on January 22 and made a blockbuster opening on Day 1 by earning Rs 16.50 crore.

Total Dhamaal's plot revolves around ten people who risk their lives for a jackpot worth Rs 50 crore. The film features bigwigs like Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles.

