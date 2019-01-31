Manikarnikas Box Office Collection Day 6: Kangana Ranauts movie makes Rs 56 crore

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has collected Rs 56 crore in six days. The film has shown a solid trend on weekdays, earning Rs 5.10 crore on Monday, Rs 4.75 crore on Tuesday and Rs 4.50 crore on Wednesday.

Manikarnika was released on January 25 and had collected Rs 8.75 crore on its opening day . Republic Day holiday contributed majorly for Manikarnika's collection on weekends as the film became Kangana's highest single day earner. The film earned Rs 18.10 crore on January 26 and Rs 15.70 crore on January 27.

The film is facing stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

#Manikarnika shows solid trending on weekdays... â¹ 60 cr [+/-] total [Week 1] is excellent... #RepublicDay holiday contributed majorly... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr. Total: â¹ 56.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi#Tamil#Telugu - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2019

Manikarnika's success continues at the international market as well. The film has raked in $2 million in the US, $715,000 in Canada, $555,000 in UAE, $152,000 in UK and $201,000 in Australia.

#Manikarnika crosses $ 2 mn [â¹ 14.24 cr] from international markets [till 29 Jan 2019]... Key markets: USA+Canada: $ 715k UAE+GCC: $ 555k UK: $ 152k Australia+NZ+Fiji: $ 201k Other territories still being updated. #Overseas - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2019

Closer home, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have proved to be a strong market for Manikarnika, while the film has started to lose steam in the South.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray that has, so far, been unable to attract much footfall. Thackeray has earned Rs 13.05 crore in first five days. Except for Maharashta, the film is expected to bow out of theatres in most of the other Indian states.

Kangana Ranaut's made her directorial debut with Manikarnika. The film is co-directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehasaan-Loy. The film features Atul Kulkarni as Tatya Tope, the key commanding officer in the 1857 revolt, Suresh Oberoi as Peshwa Baji Rao II, and Danny Denzongpa as Ghulam Ghaus Khan. The film also features Richard Keep, Yash Tonk, and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

