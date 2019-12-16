Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji's film breaks prequel's record; earns around Rs 17 crore

Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection: Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 has witnessed strong growth in its first weekend at the box office. The film has registered nearly Rs 17 crore in its first three days in the domestic box office market.

Mardaani 2 is the sequel of 2014 release Mardaani. The film marks the debut of Gopi Puthran who served as a writer in the first installment directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Mardaani 2, which was released on December 13, has minted Rs 3.80 crore on Friday and Rs 6.55 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, as per early estimates, the film's collections were recorded at Rs 7 crore.

With this, Mardaani 2 has broken opening weekend collections' record of Rani Mukerji's last two films--Hichki and Mardaani.

Film Hichki, which was released on 2018, had raked in Rs 15.35 crore whereas Mardaani has collected Rs 14.46 crore.

At present Mardaani is competing against Hollywood biggie Jumanji: The Next Level, and Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor's thriller, The Body.

Nick Jonas starrer 'Jumanji: The Next Level' has performed better than Mardaani 2 in India. The Jake Kasdan directorial film has pulled in Rs 14.55 crore in just two days. Whereas The Body has collected merely Rs 1.25 crore, so far.

Mardaani 2 was released across 1,600 screens in India.

The action-drama film has received U/A certification from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In Mardaani 2, Shivani Roy (played by Rani Mukerji), a superintendent of police, faces a merciless villain (played by Vishal Jethwa). The movie aims to draw attention to rape crimes committed by juveniles.

