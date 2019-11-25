Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh's film nears Rs 50 crore mark

Marjaavaan box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria's 'Marjaavaan' is on a roll at the box office. However, following its encouraging initial figures, the film's earnings have slowed down now. Marjaavaan is expected to have have earned Rs 4.50 crore on Sunday (Day 10). The film is expected to have made a total of Rs 48 crore in 10 days.

Released on November 15, Marjaavaan earned Rs 7.03 crore on its opening day (Friday), Rs 7.21 crore on the second day (Saturday), Rs 10.18 crore on the third day (Sunday), Rs 4.15 crore on the fourth day (Monday), Rs 3.16 crore, Rs 2.53 crore on the sixth day (Wednesday) and on the seventh day (Thursday). By the end of first week of its release, Marjaavaan had made Rs 37.87 crore and made Rs 8 crore on its second weekend, that is November 22-24.

Marjaavaan, currently, is competing with films like Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala and John Abraham's Pagalpanti at the box office. While Bala has raked in nearly Rs 102 crore, Pagalpanti is estimated to have made nearly Rs 11 crore. Bala and Pagalpanti were released on on November 8 and November 22 respectively.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Marjaavaan is a revenge saga with Riteish Deshmukh playing the role of a villain.

Marjaavaan has reunited Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Zaveri after 2014's blockbuster film 'Ek Villain', directed by Mohit Suri.

Also read: Marjaavaan box office collection Day 9: Sidharth Malhotra film may collect Rs 50 crore by the end of its run

Also read: Marjaavaan box office collection Day 8: Sidharth Malhotra's film mints over Rs 40 crore