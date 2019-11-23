Marjaavaan box office collection Day 8: Sidharth Malhotra's film mints over Rs 40 crore

Marjaavaan box office collection: Sidharth Malhotra, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh's movie Marjaavaan has remained descent at the box office. The revenge-saga has earned Rs 37.87 crore till now. Early estimates have shown, Marjaavaan, has collected Rs 4-5 crore (approximately) on its Day 8, taking total collection to Rs 43 crore (approx).

Marjaavaan had a fair start and did well on ts first Sunday (Rs 10.18 crore) and then the hold was also good on Monday with Rs 4.15 crore of collections. However, thereafter, the film started to witness a decline in the range of 15 per cent, according to boxofficeindia.com.

Marjaavaan box office earnings:

Day 1: Rs 7.03 crore

Day 2: Rs 7.21 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.18crore

Day 4: Rs 4.15 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.61 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.16 crore

Day 7: Rs 2.53 crore

Marjaavaan has performed well in the mass centers of UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Nizam while other areas were not so good especially Delhi NCR and East Punjab where the film has not worked at all, reported the film website.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Marjaavaan is a revenge saga with Riteish Deshmukh playing the role of a villain. The film also features Tara Sutaria who has been shown mute in the movie. Marjaavaan hit the screens on November 15.

Marjaavaan has reunited Deshmukh, Malhotra and Zaveri after 2014's Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri.

Marjaavaan is facing a tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala. Film Bala was released on November 8 , however, the film has remained dominant at the box office. Bala has minted over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

