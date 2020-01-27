Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun-Shraddha's film closer to Rs 50 crore mark

Street Dancer 3D Box office collection: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's latest dance drama film has witnessed a spike in its collection, owing to Republic Day holiday, minting around Rs 16-17 crore on Sunday (Day 3).

The Remo D' Souza directorial, which released on January 24, earned Rs 10.26 crore on Friday and Rs 13.21 crore on Saturday. Therefore, the film's total earning stand at Rs 42 crore in the opening weekend.

Following three days at the box office, Street Dancer 3D seems to have surpassed its competitor -- Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, which also released on January 24 and has minted Rs 12 crore in total. The film revolves around a dance competition in the UK and the face-off between the Indian and Pakistani teams

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released on January 10 and continues its reign at the box office, has given a tough fight to Street Dancer 3D. Tanhaji, in its third weekend, minted Rs 26 crore. In the same duration, the Varun Dhawan's film, despite mixed reviews, accumulated Rs 42 crore. Clearly, Tanhaji still has enough potential to challenge Varun Dhawan's film when it comes to the box office battle.

The Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is bankrolled by T-series and Remo D'Souza entertainment. It also features, Prabhu Deva, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Murli Sharma, Sonam Bajwa, Murali Sharma and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

