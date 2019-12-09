Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya's film resonates with audience; earns Rs 34 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection: Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's film, Pati Pati Aur Woh has registered strong growth at the box office on its opening weekend. The romantic comedy, which was released December 6, had collected Rs 9.10 crore on its Day 1 and Rs 12.33 crore on its Day 2. As per Box Office India's initial estimates, the film's Day 3 earnings to could easily go up to Rs 13.5-14 crore. With this, the film's overall weekend collections have surged Rs 34 crore roughly.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of BR Chopra's hit film with the same name. The original starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh revolves around the lives of Abhinav Tyagi, Vedika Tyagi and Tapasya Singh. Apart from Kartik Aryan, who plays the role of Abhinav "Chintu" Tyagi, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar as Vedika Tyagi, Ananya Panday as Tapasya Singh and Aparshakti Khurana as Fahim Rizvi.

Pati Patni Aur Woh was released alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Panipat'. Film Panipat has pulled in Rs 17 crore (approximately) till now.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection: Kartik, Bhumi, Ananya's film likely to earn Rs 9 crore on Day 1