PM Narendra Modi Box office collection: Vivek Oberoi film expected to earn Rs 1.2 crore on Day 5

Vivek Oberoi starrer film 'PM Narendra Modi' is struggling to stay afloat at the Box office despite the buzz created around the movie before its release. The PM Modi biopic is expected to earn Rs 1.2 crore on Day 5, which may take its total earnings to Rs 15 crore. Omung Kumar's directorial raked in Rs 2.88 crore on its opening day and managed to earn around Rs 3.76 crore on its second day, followed by Rs 5.12 crore on its third day. The film managed to mint Rs 2 crore on its fourth day.

Prime Minister Modi's biopic has been condemned by critics who have called it a 'farcical hagiography'. The film had to shift its release date several times due to the Lok Sabha Polls 2019. Earlier, the Vivek-Oberoi starrer was scheduled to release on April 5, which was then postponed to April 11. However, just a day before its release, the Election Commission of India stalled the release of the film and the makers had to decide on a new release date.

Several opposition parties opposed the film's release during the polling period as they felt the BJP could use it to influence voters. On May 2, film Producer Sandip Ssingh announced the final release date of 'PM Narendra Modi'. He said, "We come again fighting all the roadblocks & hurdles coming in our way! #PMNarendraModi now in cinemas from 24th May. " The film features Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi, Manoj Joshi as Amit Shah, Rajendra Gupta as Modi's father, Zarina Wahab as Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Modi's wife.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection Day 3: PM Modi's biopic crosses Rs 11 crore

Also read: PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection: PM Modi's biopic rakes in Rs 6.64 crore in 2 days