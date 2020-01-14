Rajinikanth vs Mahesh Babu: Sarileru Neekevvaru, Darbar set global box office on fire

Last week two south Indian films --Darbar and Sarileru Neekevvaru - released that have set worldwide box office on fire. Tamil film Darbar which features mega-star Rajinikanth has grossed Rs 150 crore worldwide in its first weekend. On the other hand, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has amassed Rs 98 crore worldwide in its first-three days of its release.

According to film analyst Ramesh Bala, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru has grossed more than Rajinikanth's Darbar in the US market on Monday.

Sarileru Neekevvaru minted $23,287 million whereas Darbar earned $8,782 on the same day.

During their first weekend, Sarileru Neekevvaru pulled in $1,628,083 in two days plus premiere, and Darbar raked in $1,428,580 in four days plus premiere in the US.

Moreover, Mahesh Babu's family drama has edged past Rajinikanth's Darbar in Canada, Australia and New Zealand as well.

In Canada and UK, Sarileru Neekevvaru minted $ 6,454 [Rs 4.57 lakhs] and 70,689 pound [Rs 65.14 lakhs], respectively between January 10 and 12. The film earned NZ$ 29,024 [Rs 13.67 lakhs] and A$ 285,402 [Rs 1.40 crore] in New Zealand and Australia on its first two days.

However, the AR Murugadoss' film Darbar accumulated NZ$ 51,049 [Rs 24.05 lakh], A$ 413,056 [Rs 2.02 crore] and 251,733 pound [Rs 2.32 crore] in New Zealand, Australia and UK in its first-four days.

Between January 10-12 (Friday to Sunday), Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru witnessed a much higher occupancy than Darbar at Indian multiplexes. Darbar's Tamil version recorded an occupancy of 69 percent, whereas there was 93 per cent occupancy for Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Also, Mahesh Babu's film minted Rs 42 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana making it one of the biggest openings ever in Tollywood. The overall box-office collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru in the first three days is said to be Rs 68.20 crores, and Darbar's collections stood at Rs 83.60 crores in five days.

Darbar hit the screens on January 9 and Sarileru Neekevvaru on January 11. Both these films have received mixed response from critics. On January 15, Wednesday, both these south Indian blockbusters will be locking horn with Dhanush's Pattas. It is yet to see who will emerge a real winner in this box office battle.

