Saaho Box office Collection Day 11: Prabhas' film slows down, sees 81% decline in second weekend

Saaho Box Office Collection: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film Saaho witnessed a massive decline of 81.10 per cent in its second weekend at the box office. The Hindi version of the spy thriller pulled in Rs 14.95 crore in the second weekend. According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the dip in box office collections of Saaho, was largely seen at multiplexes. Till now, the Hindi version of Saaho has minted Rs 130.98 crore. And as per early estimates, the film's Day 11 collections were around Rs 3.50 crore.

Saaho box office collection till now:

Week 1: Rs 116.03 core

Weekend 2: Rs 14.95 crore

Lifetime collection so far: Rs 130.98 crore

New Zealand: NZ$194,657

Australia: A$1.01 Million

UK: 275,229 pound [Rs 2.43 crores]

Helmed by Sujeeth, Saaho released in four versions (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam) around the globe on August 30. And worldwide, the film has raked in Rs 370 crore till now.

Saaho was one of the most anticipated films of the year, however, the film, was unanimously panned by the critics over its screenplay and direction. Moreover, the film is accused of plagiarism as well. There were several reports suggesting that Saaho is a copy of Hollywood flick Largo Winch, directed by Jerome Salle. Many fans said that the plot of Saaho and Largo Winch are similar and that Saaho is plagiarised from the Hollywood film.

But, as critics have pointed, Saaho managed to make various records at the box office, owing to Prabhas popularity.

Saaho (Hindi version) has minted Rs 130.98 crore in the domestic market. The film's Hindi version has become fourth highest week 1 grosser of 2019 by earning Rs 116.03 crore. Salman Khan-starrer Bharat has earned Rs 180.05 crore at the end of the first week of release, followed by Kabir Singh with Rs 134.42 crore and Mission Mangal, which grossed 128.16 crore in 8 days.

The multilingual film has surpassed Hollywood biggies like The Lion King ($27 million), Once Upon a Time In Hollywood ($25 million) and Angel Has Fallen ($24 million) by raking in $41 million (Rs 294 + crore) in the first three days worldwide. Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw is at the top of this list with a record-break earnings of $45 million, reported trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

