Radhe release: Fans celebrate Eid with Salman Khan's entertainer; declare it 'blockbuster' already

Salman Khan's much-awaited movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on Thursday, May 13, on the occasion of Eid. The movie, which also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda, has received a rousing response from fans and viewers.

Radhe has been released in the theatres wherever they are open and also for those who want to watch the Salman Khan-starrer potboiler from the comfort of their homes, the film will be available on ZEE5'S pay-per-view service ZEEPlex 12 pm onwards.

Meanwhile, the Prabhu Deva directorial has managed to capture the attention of the audience with its high-octane action and the power-packed performances of the actors in the movie.

Also Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer released; Salman Khan steals the show

Radhe has garnered rave reviews from both fans and critics. Many have already declared the film a blockbuster already on social media.

Radhe is a quintessential Salman Khan action-entertainer that offers the viewers a wholesome experience with action, dance, romance, and emotions, all packed in a masala potboiler.

Salman Khan was last seen in the 2019 movie Dabangg 3. He had no releases in 2020.

Radhe was initially slated to have a worldwide release during Eid 2020 but was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

Also Read: COVID relief: Salman Khan, ZEE to donate 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' earnings

Here's how Salman Khan fans reacted to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai: -

Salman Khan Looking So Dashing Best Since KiCK ð¥ #Radhe â à¤°à¤¾à¤§à¥ (@iBadasSalmaniac) May 13, 2021

Radhe ONE WORD REVIEW - DHAMAKAAAð¥ð¥#Radhe TWO WORD REVIEW - DHAMAKAAA DHAMAKAAA ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥#RadheYourMostWantedBhai THREE WORD REVIEW - DHAMAKAAA DHAMAKAAA DHAMAKAAAð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥



Radhe FOUR WORDS REVIEW - RA RA RA RA ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥ð¥



!!!!!!!!!!4.5/5 - BLOCKKKBUSTER!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xqn2b0JmNk â VÃ¶vekee EknumÃ¤seustek (@VivekSrkian33) May 13, 2021

Even if they are not die hard #SalmanKhan fans..they are ought to love #Radhe...because it is not like #Race3, #Dabangg3 etc.



It is a combo of #Wanted, #Ready with amazing music and the best thing is the short length of the film.#RadheReview#RadheDayhttps://t.co/bZ70f6pkst â Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 13, 2021