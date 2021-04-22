Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer released; Salman Khan steals the show

The trailer of the much-anticipated Salman Khan action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released on Thursday. The Salman Khan-starrer will be the first big-budget film to go for a multi-platform release. The film will roll out in theatres on May 13 while strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The film will also be available on digital streaming platforms like Zee5 and Zee5's pay per view service ZeePlex on May 13 (Eid-ul-Fitr). Besides this, the makers have decided to release Radhe on DTH operators such as Dish, D2H, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV.





Salman Khan is seen essaying the character of an encounter specialist who is roped in to eradicate the drug menace and various crime lords in Mumbai. This film is directed by Prabhudeva and stars actors like Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in significant roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on Eid last year but it got delayed by almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai came in, netizens could not keep calm. While some appreciated Salman Khan for his upcoming project, others said this one is not at all acceptable.

Dhamaakedaar!

Seeti maar trailer of #Radhe ð¥is here guys. @BeingSalmanKhan is in full form . #RandeepHooda & #DishaPatani playing their part honestly. It's seriously your most wanted bhai. Remind u of wanted Fever. Here is the reaction guys #RadheTrailerhttps://t.co/Zo7entBXSk â Dushyant Rocks (@DushyantRocks_) April 22, 2021

From An Action Star To Bhojpuri Level..@BeingSalmanKhan Has Fallen Drastically. Star Falls In The Content, Salman Fell In His Star Stature. What Wanted And Dabangg Gave Him, He Has Destroyed Everything With #Radhe And #Dabangg3 â Gaganabh Pandey (@gaganabh) April 22, 2021

#RadheTrailer Poor trailer among all recent releases of @BeingSalmanKhan

this will be worst than tubeligjt bharat and dabang3.

No story, ordinary action, same expression less face of hero, even hooda looks below his standers â AHS (@iAlihyder) April 22, 2021

