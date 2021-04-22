Business Today
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer released; Salman Khan steals the show

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on Eid last year but it got delayed by almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | April 22, 2021 | Updated 12:50 IST
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on May 13, i.e., Eid-ul-Fitr

The trailer of the much-anticipated Salman Khan action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released on Thursday. The Salman Khan-starrer will be the first big-budget film to go for a multi-platform release. The film will roll out in theatres on May 13 while strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The film will also be available on digital streaming platforms like Zee5 and Zee5's pay per view service ZeePlex on May 13 (Eid-ul-Fitr). Besides this, the makers have decided to release Radhe on DTH operators such as Dish, D2H, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV.


Salman Khan is seen essaying the character of an encounter specialist who is roped in to eradicate the drug menace and various crime lords in Mumbai. This film is directed by Prabhudeva and stars actors like Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in significant roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was slated to release on Eid last year but it got delayed by almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

After the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai came in, netizens could not keep calm. While some appreciated Salman Khan for his upcoming project, others said this one is not at all acceptable.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

