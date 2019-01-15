Simmba Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's film emerges as Rohit Shetty's highest grosser

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba has emerged as Rohit Shetty's highest grosser at the domestic box office. The cop-action drama has managed to earn Rs 227.71 crore from the domestic box office and over Rs 86 crore from the overseas market. Simmba has overtaken Shetty's previous top grosser Chennai Express at the Indian box office.

Ranveer Singh's Simmba has also made it to the top ten highest-earning Bollywood movies of all time. Simmba, which has recently completed its third weekend on a superb note, is proving to be tough competition for new releases, Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister.

#Simmba crosses *lifetime biz* of #ChennaiExpress and emerges Rohit Shetty's highest grosser... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.86 cr. Total: â¹ 227.71 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

#Simmba crosses $ 12 million from international markets, after Weekend 3... Total till 13 Jan 2019: $ 12.230 million [â¹ 86.61 cr]... Has emerged Rohit Shetty's highest grosser in #Australia [A$ 1,439,876; still going strong]... #Overseas - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

Simmba earned Rs 2.60 crore, Rs 4.51 crore and Rs 5.30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the third weekend. In fact, Rohit Shetty's film has collected more than double on its third Sunday than what it minted on its third Friday, which further indicates its strong dominance over the box office.On Monday it has earned Rs 2.86 crore at the domestic box office.

#Simmba is rocking the BO... Will cross â¹ 225 cr mark today [Day 18]... Third Sun is double of third Fri, which indicates a fantastic hold... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr. Total: â¹ 224.84 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

Simmba managed to touch Rs 350 crore target at the global box office in 16 days of its release. The movie had made Rs 50 crore in 3 days, Rs 100 crore in 5 days and Rs 200 crore in just 12 days of release.

Additionally, Simmba is currently the biggest scoring Bollywood movie of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty's Rohit Shetty Picturez. Ranveer Singh's Simmba is also Shetty's eighth consecutive film to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office.

Simmba is a remake of hit Telugu film Temper starring NT Rama Rao Jr as the lead actor. Simmba narrates the life story of an orphan-turned-cop, Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao, who is transferred to Goa. Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh, Simmba features Ajay Devgn, who reprises his role of Bajirao Singham from 2011's movie Singham and the team of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series in cameo roles.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Uri Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam's film first hit of the year