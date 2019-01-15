Uri Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam's film first hit of the year

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first hit of the year 2019 at the box office. The movie has even managed to earn more on its first weekday than it had collected on its opening day. Debutant Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike has made Rs 46.24 crore at the box office so far, exceeding all expectations.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Uri: The Surgical Strike has made Rs 8.20 crore on its opening day, Rs 12.43 crore on Saturday, Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday and Rs 10.51 crore on Monday.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is unshakable... Excellent on Day 4... Higher than Day 1... Will cross â¹ 50 cr today... Trending better than #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr. Total: â¹ 46.24 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

Adarsh, in a different tweet, said that Vicky Kaushal's film is among non-holiday releases like Prabhas's Baahubali2, ?Kartik Aaryan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju and Rajkummar Rao's Stree which didn't depend on any festivals and holidays to guarantee their success. They all delivered quality content and turned non-holidays will into a festival for investors. Adarsh had also foretold that Vicky Kaushal's film would continue its solid presence at the box office during the weekdays.

#Baahubali2, #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Sanju, #Stree and now #UriTheSurgicalStrike... ALL non-holiday releases... Those who think timing films during festivals/holidays guarantee success, THINK AGAIN... Deliver qualitative content and non-holidays will turn into a festival for investors. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges the FIRST HIT of 2019... Indeed, 2019 has started with high josh... Sets the BO on ð¥ð¥ð¥ on Day 3... Packs a solid total in its opening weekend... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: â¹ 35.73 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

Debutant Aditya Dhar, who is also the writer for Uri: The Surgical Strike, has been praised by audience and critics for his contribution in the movie. Uri was also alleged for praising the ruling party, which the movie's lead actor Vicky Kaushal has dismissed by saying that, "Aditya Dhar, the director and writer of the film, is very passionate about the army, and has made this film as a tribute to the army and nobody else."

Uri: The Surgical Strike has also overtaken the earnings of Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna's The Accidental Prime Minister at the box office. Both films released on the same day, 11th January and are inspired by real events. Uri is a military-drama movie based on the actual events of Indian Army's surgical strikes, which was carried out the across the LOC.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, Uri also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, has produced the movie.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Simmba Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan's film emerges as Rohit Shetty's highest grosser