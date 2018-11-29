2.0 audience reactions: Critics call it a cinematic marvel, fans perform aarti for Rajinikanth's film

From fans performing puja and critics calling it a cinematic marvel to telcos objecting to the film's content, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 has been in the news for multiple reasons. The film, the most expensive one that has ever been made in India is also expected to earn far more than its budget. As the movie releases today, critics and fans pour out their reviews.

Trade analyst Girish Johar said, "The trailer of 2.0 has increased the expectations of the audience who have been waiting for the film's release for a very long time. Movie buffs in the South will go berserk as superstar Rajinikanth plays the lead role in the movie," as reported in Indian Express. Truly so, audiences and critics are praising the movie alike.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala said that after watching 2.0, you wouldn't look at your Cell phone the way you were looking at it before. He provided a score of 4/5 to 2.0

#2point0 [4/5]: As per moral compass, the hero of the movie is @akshaykumar character.. He has rocked both as Bird Man and as a normal man in an emotional flashback.. - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 29, 2018

Trade expert Taran Adarsh gave the movie a score of 5/5. He stated that 2.0 is a cinematic marvel.

#OneWordReview…#2Point0: BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: #2Point0 is a cinematic marvel... This has style with substance... Director Shankar is a visionary... He hits the ball out of the park this time... Akshay Kumar is FANTASTIC, while Rajinikanth is THE BOSS... SALUTE! pic.twitter.com/cPFZxhjsph - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2018

Box office tracker Kaushik said that the movie is 'Visual Magic' with a universal message. He rated 4.25/5 to the film.

#2Point0 -My rating 4.25/5. Enjoy. Final half hour attagasam. Visual magic with a good universal message.#SuperstarRajinikanth remains King. Evergreen! @rajinikanth @shankarshanmugh Hatsoff @akshaykumar for all the makeup efforts and a powerful role. @iamAmyJackson is a breeze - Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 29, 2018

Film Critic Sumit Kadel gave movie 3.5/5 and said that 2.0 entertainingly delivers a pertinent message.

#2point0 Interval- OUTSTANDING . @shankarshanmugh sir is VISIONARY of EPIC PROPORTION. Hollywood waale bhi Sharma jaayenge. 3D is just MINDBLOWING - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 29, 2018

Additionally, fans of Rajinikanth celebrated the movie's release at the temple from early morning at 4 am. Some enthusiastic fans planned a 69 feet tall poster of the Thalaivar while some have been up all night celebrating. Fans even performed aarti before entering the theatres. President of Maharashtra State Head Rajini Fans Welfare Association, Thalapathi SK Athimoolam said the organisation planned to make the film's release a grand event, just like all Rajinikanth movies.

Some of the Rajinikanth fans took out a rath yatra to the theatre. They also placed a cut-out of Thalaivar in the carriage. People were seen entering the carriage and bowing down in front of their idol. A lot of them were also wearing T-shirts with Rajinikanth's picture imprinted on them.

