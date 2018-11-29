2.0 Box Office Prediction: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's movie to easily overtake Thugs of Hindostan on Day 1, experts say

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar- starrer 2.0 has already broken the record and become the most expensive movie to be made in India. But the record to be beat at the moment is Thugs of Hindostan's opening day collection. Aamir Khan's movie made Rs 50 crore on its first day. If reports are to be believed then 2.0 has already made more than that in pre-bookings.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 2.0 has already sold a million tickets on Book My Show, surpassing big-budget movies like Avengers: Infinity War and Baahubali: The Beginning. The Twitter handle of 2.0 said that the movie already sold 1.25 million tickets on PaytmTickets.

Moreover, trade analysts believe that the movie has a good chance of overtaking Thugs of Hindostan's opening day collections. As mentioned by analyst Girish Johar, only the Hindi version of the movie looks like it will earn Rs 25 crore. If all the versions are taken into account then 2.0 could rake in around Rs 100 crore.

Film exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi believes that the Rajinikanth movie will make Rs 70 crore in India and Rs 100 crore worldwide.

S Shankar's movie really needs to be looking at such big numbers as it has been made at a cost of Rs 540 crore. However, the movie looks like it will recover the amount easily. A report in Hindustan Times mentions that the makers of 2.0 have already made deals of Rs 370 crore in satellite rights, digital rights and more.

"The film is releasing in several languages. Hindi I expect to fetch around Rs 20 crore, Tamil Rs 35 crore plus, Telugu and Malayalam will also do great business. So all languages combined can be higher than Thugs of Hindostan. Talking about all languages, the highest figure is of Baahubali 2," Rathi said as mentioned in the daily.

It doesn't need to be said that the star power of both the leads will bring the audience to the theatres across North and South India. Additionally, the makers are leaving very little to chance as 2.0 will be released across 10,000 screens globally. It will see around 33,000 shows in India.

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's movie is releasing on November 29 in 2D and 3D formats.