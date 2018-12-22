2.0 Box Office Collection Day 23: Rajinikanth's magnum opus struggles to touch Rs 800-crore mark worldwide

Superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 has started to show signs of slowdown at the box office. The movie has become the second biggest hit at Indian box office ever. But now, the film's collection has started to slow down because of competition from DCEU's Aquaman, Dhanush's Maari 2, Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Yash's KGF: Chapter 1.

New releases like Zero and KGF have managed to divert the audience's presence towards them and 2.0. Both new releases have been highly anticipated and have their own fanbase. According to trade experts, Shah Rukh's Zero has earned around Rs 20 crore, while Yash's KGF has collected approximately Rs 25 crore on their opening day. This has directly affected the collection of 2.0, which has entered into its fourth week. Currently, the makers of 2.0 are hoping that the movie crosses Rs 800-crore mark globally and Rs 200-crore mark with its Hindi version.

2.0 has already surpassed Baahubali: The Beginning's collection of Rs 516 crore but is still far behind than Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The sci-fi movie has managed to earn more than Rs 518 crore, while Baahubali 2 has earned more than Rs 1,430 crore at the domestic box office. Also, an interesting fact to note is that these three are the top three among the all-time highest grossers of India.

2.0 marks Akshay Kumar's debut in the south Indian film Industry. Even though Akshay Kumar appears mostly in the second half of the movie, the audience has praised his performance. This movie is also his biggest achievement till date.

2.0 has received positive reviews from all corners of the country. The film is making money not just in India, but also in Pakistan, Europe and New Zealand. The movie has made a collection of more than Rs 750 crore at the global box office. While 2.0 has done well in global markets, it is yet to be released in China. The film is expected to release in about 56,000 screens in Chinese theatres.

2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 film Enthiran (Robot). Akshay's 2.0 is touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film was released on November 29. Apart from Akshay Kumar, 2.0 stars Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in leading roles. Rajinikanth plays the role of robot Chitti and Dr Vaseegaran. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Pakshi Raja, is the primary antagonist in 2.0.

