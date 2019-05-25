Aladdin Box Office Collection Day 1: Disney's musical fantasy film beats PM Narendra Modi; earns Rs 4.25 cr

Disney's latest musical fantasy film Aladdin has started its box office magical carpet ride by earning Rs 4.25 crore net in India. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same title. According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Aladdin is dominating in the Indian market. The film has emerged as the first choice of moviegoers, said Adarsh.



#Aladdin dominates... Emerges the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the biz of new films and holdover titles... Summer vacations + family-friendly content should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri 4.25 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 5.06 cr. All versions. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019 Aladdin has comfortably surpassed Hindi films, India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi, on its first day at the box office. Adarsh said PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi collected Rs 2.88 crore on its opening day and Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted minted Rs 2.10 crore. #PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed... Evening shows witnessed better occupancy... Fri 2.88 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019 #IndiasMostWanted struggles... Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show... Fri 2.10 cr. India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019 Besides, Aladdin has also given a tough fight to romantic-comedy De De Pyaar De. This Ajay Devgn's film earned Rs 3.58 crore on its second Friday. The film was released on May 17. #DeDePyaarDe is steady, despite Hollywood biggie #Aladdin and new Hindi movies taking away substantial screens, shows and footfalls... Should catch speed on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr. Total: 64.63 cr. India biz. #DDPD taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

Aladdin, made on a budget of $183 million, is also strong in the US market as well. The film minted a very promising $7 million on the day of its release. Aladdin features Will Smith as Ginie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine of Agrabah.

