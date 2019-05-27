Aladdin Box Office Collection Day 3: Disney's fantasy film makes Rs 22 crore

Disney's musical fantasy Aladdin has opened to positive audience reaction in India. The film has crossed Rs 20 crore mark in just three days of its release. The film recorded a gross earning of Rs 22.03 crore in its opening weekend in the Indian box office, reported trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh.



#Aladdin emerges the first choice of moviegoers... Biz jumps on Day 3 [vis--vis Day 1]... Fares much better than the two #Hindi releases... Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays... Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 6.50 cr, Sun 7.75 cr. Total: 18.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross: 22.03 cr taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

The musical fantasy started its magical carpet ride by earning Rs 4.25 crore net on Friday.

On Saturday, the film earned Rs 6.50 crore and on Sunday Rs 7.75 crore.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1992 animated film of the same title.

Aladdin has comfortably surpassed recent Hindi releases like India's Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi, on its opening weekend. According to Taran Adarsh, PM Modi's biopic PM Narendra Modi raked in Rs 11.76 crore in its first weekend and Arjun Kapoor starer India's Most Wanted collected Rs 8.66 crore.

Aladdin, made on a budget of $183 million, is also running strong in the US market. The film minted a very promising $121 million on the day of its release. Aladdin features Will Smith as Ginie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine of Agrabah. Aladdin hit the screens on May 24.

